Kuwaiti Embassy In Baghdad Opens Condolences Book

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Embassy in Baghdad announced Sunday that it had opened a condolences book over the passing of the Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The embassy said in a statement the condolences book will be open for three days. Moreover, the Iraqi authorites expressed their condolences over the passing of the late Amir Saturday in the form of statements and social media posts, and praised his reign as being one of widsom and his contributions to his country.
