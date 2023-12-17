Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Nine Palestinian Youths In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed six Palestinians Sunday morning in Tulkarm and Jenin taking total of martyrs in the West Bank in less than 24 hours to nine.

Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in statement that five youths; 22-year-old Waleed Abu Zahra, his cousin 33-year-old Asad Abu Zahra, 21-year-old Mahmoud Jaber, 19-year-old Ghaith Sh'hada and 23-year-old Jehad Amarna were killed in Israeli occupation aggression on Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm.

Local sources clarified that the attack took place late at night where a drone fired at the camp and a military bulldozer destroyed infrastructure barring the arrival of emergency responders.

As for youth, Laith Abu Nemr, the ministry of health mentioned that he passed away due to wounds inflicted upon him by the occupation a few days ago.

Yesterday, the Ministry declared the death of 20-year-old Aziz Khalil, 25-year old Saleem Hajar and 16 year old Attallah Badha. (end)

