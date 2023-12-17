Kuwait Late Amir's Death A Loss For The World -- Bahraini Speaker

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Speaker of Bahrain's parliament Ahmad Al-Musallam said that the death of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is a loss for the Arab nations and the world, as he was a wise leader, who dedicated his life to support humanitarian efforts and serve his people.

In a statement on Sunday, Al-Musallam spoke of the efforts of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad in developing Kuwaiti-Bahraini ties.

He noted that he had sent cables of condolences to Kuwait's National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah over the late Amir's death. (end)

