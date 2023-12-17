Kuwait Late Amir's Death A Loss For The World -- Bahraini Speaker

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Speaker of Bahrain's parliament Ahmad Al-Musallam said that the death of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is a loss for the Arab nations and the world, as he was a wise leader, who dedicated his life to support humanitarian efforts and serve his people.
In a statement on Sunday, Al-Musallam spoke of the efforts of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad in developing Kuwaiti-Bahraini ties.
He noted that he had sent cables of condolences to Kuwait's National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah over the late Amir's death. (end)
kna
MENAFN17122023000071011013ID1107610068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.