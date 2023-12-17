S.Korea sees 7.6 percent increase in exports of ICT products in November

(MENAFN) In a notable economic rebound, South Korea experienced a 7.6 percent increase in exports of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products in November compared to the same period the previous year. This positive shift marks a significant turnaround after facing a 16-month consecutive decline in exports. Data released by the Ministry of Science, Information, and Communications Technology in South Korea revealed that foreign shipments of ICT products reached USD17.9 billion last month, a notable improvement from the USD16.6 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.



The data, as reported by Yonhap agency, highlighted that this monthly upturn was the first since June of the preceding year, attributing the positive momentum to the resurgence in semiconductor exports, which had previously declined for 15 consecutive months. The ministry further indicated that South Korea's imports of information and communications technology experienced a decline of 10.9 percent year-on-year in October, reaching USD11.4 billion. This decline, coupled with the increase in exports, resulted in a trade surplus of USD64.4 billion in the ICT sector.



Specifically, chip exports played a significant role in this positive trend, reaching USD9.6 billion with a notable year-on-year increase of 10.7 percent. This surge was propelled by a substantial 36.4 percent jump in memory chip sales. Additionally, the export of mobile phones experienced a 12.2 percent increase, totaling USD1.6 billion. However, the export figures for computers and communications equipment showed declines of 22.7 percent and 21.6 percent, reaching USD750 million and USD210 million, respectively.



The overall positive performance in South Korea's ICT exports signifies a resilience in the sector, driven by the recovery in semiconductor exports and the consistent demand for mobile phones. This upturn is a promising development for the country's economy after a prolonged period of decline.

