The Passing Of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
PRESS STATEMENT
THE SECRETARY OF STATE
DECEMBER 16, 2023
I was saddened to learn of the death of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. On behalf of the United States, I extend my sincere condolences to the late Amir's family and to all Kuwaitis. I had the opportunity to know His Highness personally and appreciated his dedication to the welfare of the Kuwaiti people and the many ways he nurtured the Kuwaiti-American partnership. His perseverance and resolve helped shape Kuwait into the prosperous and modern state it is today, and his public service over his lifetime contributed to a lasting and positive change in Kuwait and the entire Middle East region. His Highness Amir Nawaf was a deeply respected leader and a friend to all nations. We honor his legacy and remain committed to our strong partnership and friendship with Kuwait.
By U.S. Mission Egypt | 16 December, 2023 | Topics: News , Press Releases , U.S. Secretary of State
