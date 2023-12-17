World To Celebrate Arabic Language In Paris, Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

Under the theme: \"Arabic: The Language of Poetry and Arts\", the World Arabic Language Day kicks off in Paris, tomorrow. The celebration is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) through the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Program for the Arabic Language at UNESCO in cooperation with the Permanent Delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO.\r

The celebration opening speeches will feature Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO Gabriela Ramos, Saudi ambassador to France and the Principality of Monaco, Permanent Delegate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO Fahad bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili, and Director General of Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Charitable Foundation Saleh Al-Khulaifi.\r

The event is accompanied by the \"Building Bridges of Understanding and Respect\" exhibition organized by the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Program for the Arabic Language at UNESCO during the period 18-22 December 2023.--SPA

