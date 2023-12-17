US Congress grants approval for defense budget totaling USD886B for 2024

(MENAFN) In a significant legislative move, the US Congress granted approval on Thursday for a substantial defense budget totaling USD886 billion for the year 2024. This comprehensive spending package, which received prior Senate approval on Wednesday, encompasses various provisions, including the extension of an electronic surveillance system employed by US intelligence services for monitoring foreign citizens beyond the nation's borders.



The approved spending law, endorsed in the House of Representatives, allocates substantial funds to "strengthen America's deterrence and defense posture in the Indo-Pacific region," with a specific focus on countering China's expanding influence in that area. The budget also extends the military aid program for Ukraine, facilitating the gradual release of USD300 million to Kiev. However, this aid falls notably short of the USD61 billion jointly requested by the US and Ukrainian presidents from Congress by year-end—a comprehensive aid package intended to support Ukraine in its defense efforts, currently undergoing deliberation.



Of particular note is the extension of the law governing electronic surveillance abroad, a measure that has faced criticism from privacy advocacy organizations. The extension of this law comes at a crucial juncture, with its validity on the verge of expiration. Widely criticized for infringing on privacy rights, the surveillance program permits US security services to conduct surveillance on non-American citizens abroad, including accessing their emails, without the requirement for a judicial order.



FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasized the urgency of extending the surveillance law, stating that allowing it to lapse would equate to "unilateral disarmament." The decision to prolong the controversial program for several more months underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the balance between national security imperatives and individual privacy rights within the legislative framework.

