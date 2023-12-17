IEA signals faster-than-anticipated surge in global oil demand for 2024

(MENAFN) In a report released on Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) signaled a faster-than-anticipated increase in global oil demand for the coming year, suggesting resilience in the short-term outlook for oil consumption despite the recent agreement reached at the United Nations climate conference (COP28) aimed at steering away from fossil fuel usage. The IEA, representing industrialized nations, emphasized the continued strength in oil demand even in the face of climate-focused initiatives.



However, a notable disparity emerged between the IEA's upwardly revised projections and those of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), representing oil-producing nations. OPEC's expectations for the coming year diverged significantly, highlighting persistent differences between the two entities on key issues such as long-term demand trends and the necessity for new investments in oil supplies. This ongoing divergence has marked their recent interactions.



The IEA's monthly report outlined an upward adjustment in its forecast, indicating a projected global consumption increase of 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024. This figure reflects a notable uptick of 130,000 barrels per day compared to its previous estimates, hinting at an optimistic outlook for the United States and contributing to a downward trend in oil prices. The agency attributed this revision to more favorable expectations for GDP, particularly in the United States, where an acceptable economic growth slowdown relative to inflation and unemployment is anticipated.



The report noted that the decline in oil prices serves as an additional driver for increased oil consumption. This observation underscores the complex interplay of economic factors influencing oil demand, with price dynamics playing a significant role in shaping consumption patterns. Despite global efforts to transition away from fossil fuels, the IEA's revised projections suggest that short-term economic considerations continue to exert a strong influence on the global oil landscape.

