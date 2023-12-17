US intelligence searches for ‘Russiagate’ dossier for almost 3 years

(MENAFN) For nearly three years, US intelligence agents have reportedly been scouring for a dossier related to the 'Russiagate' investigation, according to a report by a US-based news agency on Friday.



Former President Donald Trump had expressed a desire to declassify and release the folder, but purportedly, his own officials obstructed the process, leading to the disappearance of the documents, as per the network's account.



Assembled by House Republicans in 2018, the binder has become the focus of a nearly three-year search by US intelligence agents.



Information that has been disclosed suggests that the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Trump's campaign, which later evolved into Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 'Russiagate' probe, was built on the erroneous premise that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.



While about a fifth of the binder’s contents have been distributed in an unexpurgated way, a small division included “raw intelligence the US and its NATO allies collected on Russians and Russian agents,” the news agency alleged, quoting unnamed sources.



The US intelligence agencies did not disclose the contents of this section, and as per the media outlet, the CIA restricted access to the source files for Republicans to view solely in a secure location at the agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia.



However, the “intelligence community” stated that these files showed that “Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016” intended for damaging Hillary Clinton’s probabilities of election and enhancing Trump’s campaign.

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107610040