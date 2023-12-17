Oil prices show discernible uptick, extending upward trajectory from past session

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy development, oil prices exhibited a discernible uptick on Friday, extending their upward trajectory from the previous session. The surge was underpinned by a combination of factors, with a prominent influence being the decline in the value of the dollar. Brent crude futures experienced a notable rise of USD2.35, equivalent to a 3.2 percent increase, settling at USD76.61 per barrel. Concurrently, US West Texas Intermediate crude saw an uptick of USD2.11, reflecting a 3 percent gain, reaching USD71.58 per barrel upon settlement.



The pivotal factor contributing to this surge is the diminished value of the dollar, which has the effect of augmenting the appeal of investing in commodities, particularly oil. A weakened dollar traditionally makes commodities priced in dollars more attractive to investors. This, in turn, exerts upward pressure on oil prices as market participants seek refuge in tangible assets amid currency fluctuations.



Additionally, the International Energy Agency's optimistic outlook for oil demand in the coming year played a significant role in bolstering the surge in oil prices. The agency's upward revision of its forecast for oil demand in the next year added further momentum to the market sentiment. The positive demand projection served as a reinforcing factor, aligning with market dynamics and contributing to the robust rally in oil prices.



In summary, the confluence of a weakened dollar and the International Energy Agency's positive demand forecast has propelled oil prices to notable highs. The intricate interplay of these factors underscores the intricate dynamics influencing global oil markets and highlights the sensitivity of oil prices to both economic indicators and industry projections.

MENAFN17122023000045015682ID1107610039