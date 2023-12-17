Top Prestigious Tourism And Hotel Companies In 2023 Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, December 17 -

HÀ NỘI - The lists of top 10 reputable tourism companies and top five reputable hotels and resorts in Việt Nam have been unveiled by Vietnam Report JSC.

The winners of the Việt Nam Top 10 Tourism Reputation Award 2023 were Việt Nam Travel and Marketing Transports JSC (Vietravel), Saigontourist Travel Services, Bến Thành Tourism Service, Hà Nội Tourism Corporation, Vietluxtour Travel JSC, Hòa Bình Việt Nam Tourism JSC, Vinacomin-Tourism and Trade JSC, Hồng Ngọc Hà Tourism Trade Construction JSC, Exotissimo Travel Việt Nam JSC,and Vina Phú Quốc Travel Company.

Winners of the Vietnam Top 5 Hospitality Reputation Award 2023 were the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hà Nội Hotel, Park Hyatt Sài Gòn Hotel, JW Marriott Hà Nội Hotel, Caravelle Sài Gòn Hotel, and Furama Đà Nẵng.

This is the first time Vietnam Report has conducted research and reporting related to the tourism and hotel industry, based on the financial capacity of businesses and media reputation from 2022 to the present. This survey assessment was conducted from October to December this year.

Vũ Đăng Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report said that 71.4 per cent of hotels participating in the survey said guests they served increased by 100 per cent this year compared to 2022. This demonstrates the ability of the Vietnamese hotel market to rebound robustly.

Assessing the industry in 2024, Vinh said that Việt Nam's tourism industry strives to reach the goal of welcoming 14 to 15 million visitors if no unexpected problems arise. Through a survey, up to 66.7 per cent of businesses believe that the outlook for this industry will be brighter in 2024.

Thanks to the new issuance of e-visa to visitors from all countries, while, allowing visitors from some countries exempt from visas from 15 to 45 days. This serves as an opportunity to welcome international tourists to Việt Nam.

Up to 92.9 per cent of companies that took part in the Vietnam Report survey will still view this strategy as the primary lever to support the country's tourism industry's growth.

Numerous corporate representatives evaluated tourist fairs and exhibitions as an excellent way to discover new markets, build partnerships, and understand global and regional tourism trends.

In keeping with this growth trend, 57.1 per cent of enterprises in 2024 will still view promotion activities and exhibitions that promote Vietnamese tourism as an advantage. - VNS