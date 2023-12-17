Dubai: 2 Injured After Part Of Shopping Centre Collapses

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 1:20 PM

Last updated: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 1:29 PM

Last evening, December 18, a part of popular shopping centre Al Mulla Plaza collapsed in Dubai.

The collapse was caused by improper storage of heavy materials. Dubai Police said two people suffered from minor injuries.

Dubai Police has said that government authorities have taken swift action to manage the situation. Government departments responded rapidly to ensure the safety of everyone, including workers and visitors.

