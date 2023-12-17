LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Attacks Continue Across Gaza, WHO Team Says Al-Shifa Hospital A 'Bloodbath'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Israeli forces continue to attack several parts of the Gaza Strip, including the southern city of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, as the number of Palestinians killed rises each day. To date, nearly 19,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

The World Health Organisation describes the Al-Shifa Hospital Emergency department as a 'bloodbath' with hundreds of injured patients inside the facility as new patients arrive every minute. In a statement, WHO stated that the hospital is "in need of resuscitation".

Watch this page for more live updates:

[9 am Doha Time] Kamal Adwan Hospital destroyed

Al Jazeera reported that according to witnesses and Gaza's Health Ministry, bulldozers were used to destroy a great deal of the hospital facility.

"A vast majority of the hospital's infrastructure has been destroyed. They were also used to dig out bodies of people buried during the past nine days when the hospital was surrounded by the Israeli military," said Hani Mahmoud, an Al Jazeera corrrespondent in Rafah, southern Gaza.

He further added: "The bulldozers also crushed people sheltering in the tents inside the courtyard of the hospital. Some 20 people were found dead and buried under the rubble."

----

[8:30 am Doha Time] More than 12,000 people per square kilometre in Rafah: UN

An ongoing blackout of telecommunications and internet services is making it difficult to access information from Gaza, the UN relief agency in the occupied Palestine Territory (OCHAoPT) has said it in its latest update.

The daily update also added:

“Heavy Israeli bombardments from air, land, and sea continued across Gaza on Saturday, with intense airstrikes reported in Khan Younis and Gaza city.”

There are now more than 12,000 people per square kilometre in Rafah, where many of the estimated 85 percent of people displaced in Gaza are seeking shelter.

Israeli forces, including tanks, have reportedly surrounded Al Awda hospital in northern Gaza, with two floors of the hospital reportedly hit.

The UN did not provide any update on the water and sanitation situation in Gaza, saying it has not been able to update its information since 4 December.

----

[8:00 am Doha Time] Al-Shifa Hospital Emergency department 'bloodbath': UN

A joint UN-mission which travelled to Al-Shifa Hospital, once the most important & largest referral hospital in Gaza, have shared a report on what they saw.

“Patients with trauma injuries were being sutured on the floor, and limited to no pain management is available at the hospital,” the UN said in a short report of the supply mission on Saturday, posted on X.

There were hundreds of injured patients in the emergency department and“new patients arriving every minute,” the UN added.

WHO staff said a“handful of doctors and a few nurses” were working in“unbelievably challenging circumstances.”

They said the hospital in northern Gaza is“in need of resuscitation.”