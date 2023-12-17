Amir Of Kuwait Performs Janazah Prayer On Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Amir of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah performed Janazah prayer on HH the Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Belal bin Rabah Mosque in Siddeeq Area.

The prayer on the deceased was also performed by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, senior Sheikhs, and senior officials in Kuwait.