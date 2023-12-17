Empowering Palestine's Economy Initiative Launched To Foster Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (ICCIA) launched Empowering Palestine's Economy Initiative to support Palestinians and enable them to face the catastrophic consequences befallen the country due to the occupation during the 39th Meeting of the General Assembly, yesterday .

Empowering Palestine's Economy Initiative serves as a roadmap for achieving long-term economic stability, based on the relentless efforts of ICCIA to promote economic development, foster growth, and uplift various parts of the Islamic world.

The initiative aims to enhance digital empowerment of its workforce and establishing a comprehensive system for distance education, connecting academic learning with professional applications, with a focus on the transition towards remote work. It also aims to bolster businesses by launching comprehensive financial initiatives and developing the infrastructure to support remote work, contributing to empowering Palestinians to participate in the global market and build a resilient economy.

The initiative's scope of work includes Remote Jobs Upskilling Platform, which includes remote jobs list and integrated learning modules for those interested in remote work, as well as E- Learning Hub includes training courses and specialised workshops, for soft skills enhancement and mastering remote work skills, thereby reducing unemployment rates, providing steady income, and enabling the community to achieve financial independence and overcome various economic obstacles.

In addition to Business Incubators to provide localised digital training centers, hold remote work webinars, and support entrepreneurs at global summits. As well as collaborations with universities, to offer scholarships and financial support to underprivileged students and support entrepreneurship, contributing to promoting innovation, creativity, and advancing the country's economy in a tangible manner.

The initiative's funding mechanisms are crowdfunding; collective fundraising to meet the financial needs of the initiative. Besides fostering a single or multiple projects that holds the donor's name through a specified entity, and High-Profile Businessmen & Angel Investors donations.

As the sole representative of the private sector in Islamic countries, ICCIA reaffirms its commitment to cooperate with relevant institutions to lay the foundations of a bright economic future worldwide.

ICCIA invites individuals, businessmen, federations of chambers of commerce, private sector institutions, and international organisations to unite their efforts and collaborate in achieving the objectives of this initiative and empowering the Palestinian people to overcome the destruction and devastation befallen their country, as well as supporting economic growth for a better future for the entire Islamic nation.