World bank expose amount of foreign debt owed to Russia

(MENAFN) According to the World Bank's recently released International Debt Report (IDR), foreign debt to Russia experienced a substantial increase of nearly 9 percent in 2022. The report, cited by RBK on Friday, reveals that 37 countries had outstanding debt to Russian creditors last year, amounting to USD28.9 billion. This marked a significant USD2.3 billion, or 8.7 percent, rise from the previous year. The figures encompass the debt of residents of these countries to Russian residents, with repayment obligations extending to any currency, goods, or services.



Among the countries with the largest debt to Russia at the end of 2022 were Belarus (USD8.24 billion), Bangladesh (USD5.86 billion), India (USD3.75 billion), Egypt (USD1.82 billion), and Vietnam (USD1.39 billion). Notably, India, Bangladesh, and Egypt were identified as nations that increased their debt to Russian creditors during the specified period.



The majority of the debt consisted of long-term state-guaranteed liabilities, including loans from the Russian government and its agencies. The IDR also highlighted that debt to private Russian creditors, such as commercial banks, remained relatively small. The report specifically mentioned the existence of such liabilities in Argentina (around USD8 million), Ivory Coast (USD41 million), and Turkey (USD50 million).



The IDR, a comprehensive source of external debt statistics and analysis, covers 122 low- and middle-income countries reporting to the World Bank Debt Reporting System (DRS). The report relies on data provided by the ministries of finance and central banks of these countries. However, it's important to note that the IDR does not include data on the external debts of Cuba and Venezuela.



This surge in foreign debt to Russia underscores the country's significant role in global financial transactions and its lending relationships with a diverse range of nations. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the report provides valuable insights into the complex landscape of international debt and economic interdependencies.



