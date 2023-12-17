Sheikh Hamad Award A Global Platform For Peace: Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding has emerged as a big platform for peoples and nations of the world to interact with each other through translation to live peacefully.

The award consists of $2m prize in different categories.

A group of the winners of 9th Sheikh Hamad Award said that the award is contributing greatly in promoting multiple cultures by translating valuable Arabic literatures in different leagues of the world and literatures of other languages into Arabic. They said that the award also enhances cultural dialogues to establish peace all over the world.

Speaking to The Peninsula Award's Spokesperson Dr. Hanan Al Fayyad said that the 9th edition of the award, which honoured the winners last week, received 272 entries by candidates from all over the world with highest number being from Egypt followed by Saudi Arabia and Spain among others.

She said that the award which was launched in 2015 so far has covered many countries of the world by including their languages in the award categories such as English, Turkish, French, Spanish, German, Chinese, Russian, Swahili, Malayalam, Bahsa Indonesia among many more.

“The award discovered a great cultural relation between Arabic and these languages. The idea is to focus on encouraging the translation in all languages reviving the ancient civilisations through the translation, which is key for the development of these civilisations and cultures,” said Dr. Fayyad

A winner Jaime Sachez Ratia from Spain who secured first position in the category of translation from Arabic into Spanish by translating the book Akhbar Abi Tamam of Mohamad bin Yahya Al Sawli said that the award is contributing greatly in spreading the understanding among people to live peacefully.

“I translated the book of Mohamad bin Yahya Al Sawli who wrote defending Abi Tamam and his poetry,” said Ratia, adding that he loved Arabic poetry and literature describing the Arabic poetry among the best in the world.

“I learn Arabic language in Madrid University of Spain and worked in many Arab countries including Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Jordon. I also worked with United Nations as translator of Arabic, French and Russian into Spanish,” said Ratia.

Nadia Al Ashery from Moracco who won first position in the category of translation from Spanish into Arabic with Mohamad Barada for translating the book Secret Literature of the Last Muslims of Spain by Luce Lopez-Baralt said that Qatar attached great importance to the translation through the valuable award with huge prizes which is first of its kind in the world.

“I would like thank from bottom of my heart to wise leadership of Qatar, its people and the steering committee of the award for this noble work,” said Al Ashery. She said that the award is great message to bring peoples and nations of the world closer to spread peace and spirit of coexistence.

“The award contributes greatly in preserving the cultural heritages of Arab and non-Arab cultures through translation.

Nadia Al Ashery who is working as a professor at King Fahd School of Translation in Tanja city, said:“I have translated the book with my colleague Mohamad Barada from another university and won the award.

Abdelhay Abro from Pakistan who received the award in achievement category of Sindhi language said that the Sheikh Hamad Award is playing great role in transferring knowledge and culture from one language to other.

He said that translation removes the obstacle in the way of learning.“The entry for the achievement category required at least five translated books. I wrote more than five books and the most important work of mine is translation of the holy Quran into Sindhi language.

“I learnt Arabic in Pakistan and I spent only four months in an Arab country, Saudi Arabia. I graduated in Arabic language and literature in Pakistan,” said Abro. Abro received the basic education in Sindh province of Pakistan, then joined Islamic University of Islamabad where I completed his higher studies.

Bassam Al Bazzaz from Iraq, who received the award in achievement category of Spanish language said that Sheikh Hamad Award recognised the efforts and hardwork of translators in a very transparent manner.

“I am very proud to win this prestigious award,” said Al Bazzaz. He said that the award is contributing greatly in promoting Arabic language which has a distinct place in the world languages.

“Year-by-year we see more and more people of different countries speaking Arabic language including Russians, French, Turks and many other people in all parts of the world.” He said that most of the international universities offer Arabic language programme.

He obtained a bachelor degree in Arabic language from Baghdad University and a PhD in Spanish language from Granada University, Spain. Al Bazzaz has worked in many institutions and universities of Iraq, Syria and Algeria and translated 25 books.

Lahcen El Yazighi Ezzaher from Morocco who won the second position in the category of translation from Arabic into English for translation of the book Talkhees Al Khatabah by Ibn Rushd said that the award is very important for him in a way that his dream came true.

“Sheikh Hamad Award reminds me the importance of Baitulhikma in the history for Islamic Arabic philosophy because the award is a recognition of translation and as a knowledge and art,” said Ezzaher.

“I studied in Fes city of Morocco where I got a bachelor degree then moved to Meknes and Rabat. I can speak three languages Arabic, English and French.”