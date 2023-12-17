National Day Highlights Loyalty To The Land: GAC Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar's General Authority of Customs (GAC) H E Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal (pictured), has emphasized that the assumption of power by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani in the country is a historic occasion for Qatar, marking its continuous journey towards development since its inception.

He explained that the progress and sophistication achieved cast shadows on the authenticity and ingenuity of this long journey of continuous work and effort, initiated by the late Sheikh, passing through every great leader of Qatar who walked the path and achieved glory, dignity, and elevation for everyone residing in this blessed land. The GAC Chairman said in a statement to QNA on the occasion of Qatar's National Day that the symbolism of celebrating this anniversary and its significance holds many meanings. He highlighted that all Qataris are moving forward in their journey of development, and prosperity.

Al Jamal added that these meanings manifest in commemorating the history of founding this country and naming it as the homeland of its people, making it a periodic occasion to connect new generations to their history and acquaint them with the achievements of this nation. He noted that this also includes instilling values and principles of patriotism in citizens and spreading awareness about the importance of preserving national unity, which measures the strength of nations and their cohesion against external dangers and threats.

He said that the integration among all segments of society in Qatar every year is clear evidence of the role of this occasion in painting a real picture reflecting the solidarity that strengthens the values of loyalty and belonging to this blessed land. He noted that it allows successive generations to familiarize themselves with the ancient heritage of Qatar, blending the past with the present and the authenticity with modernity, deriving the motivation and drive towards achieving our future goals and aspirations.

He emphasized that the anniversary of this day is a great opportunity to remind the children of the first leader who carried the banner of the nation, as well as to remind them of past generations of fathers and ancestors who endured hardships and paid a dear price in building the pillars of a just state that embraces and supports everyone residing on it, providing security, safety, dignity, and prosperity, and all means of a decent life.

Al Jamal added that each one has a role in the development process and in maintaining the rapid strides that the country is making towards achieving the 2030 vision. He said that the experiences of great nations before in terms of development confirm that sustainable development will only be achieved through sincere and diligent work aligned with defined, carefully planned visions, and strategies.