QU College Of Health Sciences Graduation Projects Address Health Challenges

Doha, Qatar: The College of Health Sciences at Qatar University (QU) proudly showcased the culmination of groundbreaking research by its graduating students, unveiling a diverse array of projects aimed at tackling the insistent health issues of the modern era.

The event witnessed the presentation of numerous projects, each offering unique insights and potential solutions to prominent health challenges.

Among the standout presentations was the compelling research by public health student Rana Abouzoor, conducted under the guidance of Dr. Mohammed Al Hamdani. Her project, titled“Examining Vaping Frequency Differences by Age, Device Type, and Tobacco Use Status in Qatar, Egypt, and Iraq,” sheds light on critical differences in vaping habits across these countries.

Abouzoor's findings highlighted a notable trend of lower weekly vaping frequency in Qatar, potentially attributed to the stringent legislative measures in place compared to Egypt and Iraq. Moreover, her research revealed interesting statistics showing higher proportions of vapers being ex-tobacco users compared to current tobacco vapers and never tobacco users, emphasising the need for targeted counselling and nicotine replacement therapy interventions.

The graduation ceremony also celebrated the remarkable achievements of eighteen biomedical students, who presented the outcomes of four years of dedicated undergraduate studies. Each project, under the direction of esteemed faculty members, demonstrated cutting-edge approaches to comprehending and resolving various health issues.

Dana Alobaidli and Zamzam Al Sawwafi delved into studying a novel compound's effect on breast cancer under the guidance of Dr. Ali Hussein Eid. Under the direction of Dr. Abdullah Shaito, Sumayya Khan and Sheema Bakash looked into the potential anticancer properties of a plant extract that is widely available in Gulf nations, including Qatar. While Maytha Al Mesned and Noora Al Marri explored NRAMP1 expression during bacterial infection and hyperglycemia, mentored by Dr. Susu Zughaier. With the direction of Dr. Nouf Nawaf Abedalhadi, Alaya Al Kaabi and Hend Alawi studied how albumin-coated gold nanoparticles affected human dermal fibroblasts.

Wala Tarkhan and Arwa AlGhannam evaluated a compound with potential diverse antimicrobial applications in the future, under the supervision of Dr. Gheyath Nasrallah. Nada AlRayashi and Nehal Shams conducted a study on the prevalence of factor V Leiden and MTHFR mutations among Qatar Biobank participants, with guidance from Dr. Attia Abdulla. AlMaha AlSaiari and Nada Al Karbi investigated the sero-prevalence of zoonotic viral diseases in camels in Qatar, under the supervision of Dr. Hadi Yassine. And Nafja Almansouri and Sara Ismail delved into the potential cardiotoxic effects of a compound on zebrafish embryos, mentored by Dr. Azza Naija.

The college remains committed to nurturing a culture of innovative research and academic excellence, empowering students to explore new frontiers in healthcare.