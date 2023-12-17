CCQ Theatre Graduates Present Play 'The Trial Of Mr. Meem'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Graduates of the Associate of Applied Arts in Theater Arts programme at the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) presented a play titled“The Trial of Mr. Meem”, as a graduation project for the academic year 2022-2023.

The play was supervised by artist Saad Burshaid, Professor of Acting and Directing at CCQ, and written by scriptwriter Mahfouz Abdel Rahman. Two students, specialised in decor, also participated in designing the scenography of the stage.

The theatrical performance witnessed a remarkable audience turnout, including Dr. Al Jazi Al Marri, Dean of Liberal Arts Division, Dr. Said Ennaji, Head of Theater Arts Department, as well as several professors, students, theater artists, and TV personalities.

The play, which shed light on a number of social issues with a beautiful directorial vision, was performed and directed by five male and three female graduates who excelled in their roles and successfully conveyed the author's message through a delicate portrayal that captivated the audience; namely: Moumen Saad as“The Judge,” Khaled Al Tamimi as“The Lawyer,” Abdullah Mohammed as“The Police Chief,” and Ibrahim Salem as“Mr. Meem.”

The female students included Heba Lotfy as“The Prosecutor,” Sara Al Wudayani as“The Governor's Representative,” and Amal Boushahri as“The Witness.” The stage scenography was designed by graduates Mashael Malik and Zahra Hussein.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Jazi Al Marri, Dean of Liberal Arts Division, praised the performance, describing it as a harmonious and outstanding theatrical work that entertained the audience and received a good response.

This includes both the students' acting performance and the theatrical direction, as well as the selection of sets and costumes that are suitable for the nature of the work and its characters.

Furthermore, she commended the appropriate selection of the relevant and meaningful theatrical text, as well as the excellent linguistic performance using classical Arabic, among other creative contributions from the graduates of the theater arts programme.

Through this performance, they were able to highlight the theatrical characters in both form and content, confirming the active role of CCQ's Liberal Arts Division in developing students' creative potentials, nurturing and refining their talents, and providing a stimulating environment for them.

She added that the Liberal Arts Division represents a nurturing ground for student creativity in various fields, discovering students' artistic and theatrical talents and establishing the necessary plans to support and develop them, with the aim of enriching Qatari society.

This contributes to building a cultural and societal infrastructure and creating creative and constructive models.

Additionally, it aims to qualify Qatari professionals who possess theoretical and practical knowledge in drama and theater, enriching the cultural scene. The role and importance of theater in constructing civilized human societies, reinforcing noble principles, and social values are emphasised. There is a saying that encapsulates this:“Give me a theater, I give you an educated people”.

On his part, artist Saad Burshaid, the supervisor of the graduation project, emphasised that the play provided a wonderful opportunity for the students to demonstrate their artistic talents and the skills they acquired in the field of theatrical movement, acting, and directing. Each student participating in this project was assigned three or four pages of the script to direct and perform according to the dramatic context of the play.

Graduate Ibrahim Salem described studying at CCQ as an irreplaceable opportunity that should not be missed. That is why he joined this major, which he has loved since childhood and has been working in for 19 years. He wanted to add an academic degree alongside his practical experience.