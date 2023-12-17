Deputy premier claims Russia-China energy trade increasing

(MENAFN) Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Friday that Russia has significantly increased its supply of oil and petroleum products to China in the first ten months of this year, surpassing the total for the entire year of 2022. Speaking at a meeting of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission in Beijing, Novak emphasized Moscow's commitment to strengthening energy cooperation with China and outlined plans to further boost energy supplies.



Novak highlighted the multifaceted collaboration between the two nations, expressing Moscow's desire to attract Chinese investment and advanced technology into Russia's energy sector. "We are committed to the closest partnership with the Chinese side in the energy sector and in all areas of cooperation," stated the deputy prime minister. He underlined the intention to not only increase the supply of Russian energy resources to the Chinese market but also to foster collaboration in technology and investment within the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation.



Russia has emerged as China's fifth-largest trading partner, excluding Hong Kong and Taiwan, in the first eleven months of this year, ranking behind the United States, the European Union, South Korea, and Japan. Trade turnover between Russia and China has already exceeded the target of $200 billion set by Moscow and Beijing, with a significant portion of that volume attributed to energy supply, according to Novak.



Chinese customs data reveals a remarkable 26.7 percent increase in trade volumes with Russia in the first 11 months of 2023, reaching a record high of USD218.17 billion. The surge in bilateral trade aligns with earlier predictions made by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, who anticipated that the trade volume would further grow to USD300 billion by the end of the decade.



The flourishing energy trade and expanding economic ties between Russia and China underscore the deepening collaboration between the two nations. As they navigate a complex global economic landscape, Moscow and Beijing's strategic partnership in the energy sector is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping their future economic trajectories.



