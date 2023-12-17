Russian central bank rises interest ratio to 16 percent

(MENAFN) In response to persistent inflationary pressures, the Bank of Russia announced a substantial 100 basis points increase in the key interest rate to 16 percent per annum on Friday. This move marks the fifth consecutive rate hike since the summer, when the baseline stood at 7.5 percent.



The central bank justified its decision by citing ongoing challenges arising from domestic demand surpassing the economy's capacity to meet it with adequate goods and services.



Inflationary pressures in Russia have surged in recent months, exceeding the central bank's earlier estimates. The regulator's statement highlighted the current inflationary landscape as a driving force behind the decision to implement the interest rate hike. Despite the consecutive rate hikes, the central bank anticipates annual inflation to decrease to a range of 4 percent-4.5 percent in 2024 and to remain close to 4 percent in the subsequent period.



Moreover, the Bank of Russia acknowledged that economic activity has been outpacing its earlier expectations, with recent data indicating faster growth than projected in October. The statement revealed that GDP growth in the third quarter of 2023 and the monthly data for the final quarter indicate a more substantial deviation of the Russian economy from a balanced growth path than initially anticipated. As a result, the central bank now foresees GDP growth in 2023 exceeding the October forecast and surpassing 3 percent.



The regulator attributed the increased consumer activity to rising real wages and lending, along with significantly higher profits for companies and positive business sentiment. These factors, combined with fiscal stimulus, are contributing to robust investment demand.



Looking ahead, the Bank of Russia emphasized that the return of inflation to target levels in 2024 and its subsequent stabilization around 4 percent hinge on the maintenance of tight monetary conditions for an extended period. The central bank's actions reflect a commitment to address inflationary challenges and ensure the stability of the Russian economy amid changing economic dynamics and external uncertainties.





