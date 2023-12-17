Russia replies to US uranium prohibition accusations

(MENAFN) In response to recent claims by Bloomberg suggesting that Russia might proactively block enriched uranium exports to the United States ahead of potential sanctions, Tenex, a subsidiary of Russian nuclear energy giant Rosatom, has refuted such intentions. According to a report by RBK news outlet on Friday, Tenex clarified that neither the company nor its subsidiaries issued warnings to foreign customers about such a move.



Bloomberg's report had indicated that Tenex's United States branch had been cautioning its American clients about the possibility of a ban. This speculation arose in the context of the United States considering legislation to prohibit imports of Russian uranium from 2028 as part of its sanctions against Moscow.



The statement from Tenex emphasized their commitment to fulfilling contractual obligations promptly and completely. It denounced what it termed as "speculation" about its relationships with foreign customers, asserting that the company remains dedicated to upholding international trade in the nuclear energy sector. Tenex highlighted the importance of protecting such trade from geopolitical turbulence and restrictive measures.



The proposed United States ban is a component of Washington's broader sanctions policy against Russia. The ban aims to restrict imports of enriched uranium from Russia starting in 2028, but the legislation allows for imports to continue until that year through waivers. This provision is intended to provide local energy companies with the necessary time to find alternative suppliers. Although the bill secured approval in the House of Representatives earlier this month, it faced a roadblock in the United States Senate.



As tensions persist between the United States and Russia, the fate of the proposed uranium ban remains uncertain. The conflicting narratives and potential economic ramifications add complexity to the ongoing geopolitical dynamics and underscore the delicate balance between international trade interests and political considerations.



