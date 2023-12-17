UK economy experiences unexpected contraction

(MENAFN) New data released by the Office for National Statistics has revealed that the United Kingdom economy experienced an unexpected contraction of 0.3 percent in October, marking the first month-on-month decline since July. The figures indicate a reversal from the 0.2 percent gain recorded in September, with underwhelming performances in the services, industrial production, and construction sectors identified as key contributors to the downturn. This simultaneous decline in the three major sectors, the first in five months, underscores their significant impact on the overall economic landscape.



Notably, manufacturing and construction recorded decreases of 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while the dominant services sector shrank by 0.2 percent. Consumer-facing services, in particular, witnessed a 0.1 percent decrease, leaving the output in this sector 5 percent below pre-pandemic levels. The most significant negative contributions emanated from a 2.3 percent decline in other personal service activities.



These concerning economic indicators precede the Bank of England's final rate-setting meeting of the year, scheduled for Thursday. Market expectations lean toward the central bank maintaining interest rates at the current 15-year high of 5.25 percent. However, the unexpected contraction has intensified speculation among traders, leading to a 0.3 percent drop in the British pound against the United States dollar to USD1.25. Analysts suggest that this decline is reflective of heightened expectations for the Bank of England to consider deeper rate cuts in 2024.



The economic challenges facing the United Kingdom extend beyond the recent contraction, with households and businesses grappling with the enduring impact of a cost-of-living crisis. The likelihood of a recession has been on the rise, raising concerns about the resilience of the British economy in the face of ongoing uncertainties. As policymakers navigate these challenges, the latest economic data prompts a closer examination of the factors contributing to the contraction and the potential implications for the nation's economic outlook in the coming months.



MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609906