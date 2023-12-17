Russia`s gold achieves historic new record

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy development, Russia's gold reserves have reached a new record in monetary terms, reaching USD1051.9 billion in November, as reported by the Bank of Russia. The data reveals a month-over-month surge of 2.2 percent, equivalent to USD3.198 billion. However, contrasting this achievement, the physical volume of the country's gold reserves experienced a decline of approximately 16 tons, marking the second consecutive monthly decrease, bringing the total to 2,315 tons. This decline in physical volume is attributed to fluctuations in global gold prices.



The overall international gold and foreign exchange reserves of Russia stood at USD592.352 billion as of December, with foreign currencies contributing USD412.261 billion to this total. These reserves encompass various assets, including monetary gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) within the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and foreign currency and physical gold held both within and outside the country.



Of note, nearly half of Russia's foreign exchange reserves held abroad were frozen by Western central banks in March 2022 as part of sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict. The remaining assets, comprising gold and foreign currency, including the Chinese yuan, are held within Russia's borders. Western countries are actively exploring legal mechanisms to potentially confiscate these frozen Russian assets, with a specific focus on supporting Ukraine.



Earlier this year, reports emerged indicating a growing trend among nations repatriating their gold reserves amid sanctions imposed on Russia. A poll conducted by investment company Invesco revealed that almost 60% of respondents considered the freezing of a significant portion of Russia's foreign exchange reserves as a factor making gold more attractive.



Additionally, central banks and sovereign wealth funds appear increasingly inclined to store their reserves within their respective countries, with the share rising to 68 percent compared to 50 percent in 2020.



The dynamics surrounding Russia's gold reserves showcase the intricate interplay between economic policies, global geopolitics, and financial strategies, providing valuable insights into the evolving landscape of international reserves and the factors influencing investment preferences among nations.



MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609905