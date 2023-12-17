Independent British lawmaker lodges complaint with ICC for Israel’s war crimes in Gaza

(MENAFN) Independent British lawmaker Claudia Webbe has formally lodged a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Saturday, urging an investigation and trial for alleged war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.



Webbe, speaking during a parliamentary session, detailed the complaint, which includes charges of genocide and crimes against humanity by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people.



Stating her refusal to be complicit in what she termed as Israel's daily acts of war crimes against Palestinians, Webbe underscored the extensive destruction resulting from Israel's bombardment of Gaza.



According to her, these attacks led to the deaths of over 20,000 civilians, including at least 10,000 children, and left numerous others with disabilities.



Webbe expressed concern over Israel's inadequate allowance of aid for Gaza residents and the destruction of a majority of UN trucks, predicting that deaths from hunger and disease could worsen.



Highlighting the loss of over 150 UN personnel in Israel's attacks, she accused the Israeli government of holding the UN responsible for the situation and using humanitarian aid as a weapon of war. Additionally, Webbe pointed out that Israeli ministers had suggested using nuclear bombs on Gaza.



Webbe emphasized, "I will not be an accomplice," revealing that she has received over 6,000 letters and emails from constituents urgently calling for a cease-fire.



She conveyed that she provided comfort to individuals who had lost family members under the rubble and were deeply worried about their loved ones and friends in Gaza. Webbe asserted that she would not stay silent in the face of such distressing circumstances.

