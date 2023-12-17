CENIT Paves The Way To Autonomous Offline Programming Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) CENIT 's new FASTSUITE E2 release 2023.2 features 28 new functions and enhancements as well as three major highlights: Automated AI-based path optimization, automated seam searches plus efficient planning of welding operations via the Weld Cockpit.

Together, these features make FASTSUITE E2 a key tool for process optimization and cost effectiveness in robot welding applications, according to the company.

Release 2023.2 of the 3D simulation software FASTSUITE E2 is“the next big step” in CENIT's approach to promoting sustainable digitalization in industrial manufacturing.

The upgrade features 28 high-performance tech innovations for simulation and programming. CENIT's developers leverage AI-based functions to support manufacturing processes and boost efficiency, resource economy and quality in production.

Jens Fetzer, vice president product strategy, CENIT, says:“In this stage of our journey to autonomous offline programming, we have implemented a wide range of new features that deliver automatic optimization effects and significantly accelerate offline programming. They virtually eliminate time-consuming, manual fine-tuning of manufacturing operations.”

