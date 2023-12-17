3D Printed Organs Set To Become 'Reality In Two Decades' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Biotech firms are making progress in developing 3D-printed organs, with recent breakthroughs aiding the production of increasingly intricate tissues. Companies like Vital3D are tackling the challenge with cutting-edge technology, and seeing remarkable results.

In recent years, 3D printing has emerged as a transformative technology for the field of organ transplantation. Doctors are already using 3D-printed skin for burn treatment and wound healing, and this year has seen the first successful use of 3D-printed cartilage for ear reconstruction.

Now, amidst rising demand for organ transplants and a dire shortage of donor organs worldwide, researchers are working toward using 3D printing to produce even more complex structures, like livers, hearts, and kidneys.

Some recent breakthroughs in this effort offer a glimpse of the revolutionary effect that 3D printing could have on the healthcare field in the next few decades.

Recent successes in biotech

There have been several notable successes recently in producing 3D-printed tissues for research applications. For example, researchers have produced small-scale kidney models that replicate the complex structures of human kidneys, and one lab has developed 3D-printed heart tissue that has been successfully transplanted into animals.

