Mitsubishi Electric And Visual Components Form Joint Venture For 3D Simulators Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Mitsubishi Electric has recently announced that it has partnered with Visual Components headquartered in Espoo, Finland in a joint venture company, named ME Industrial Simulation Software Corporation, to develop and sell 3D simulators for manufacturing applications.

Mitsubishi Electric and Visual Components hold 70 percent and 30 percent stakes respectively in the company, which began operating on November 1.

Through the new company, Mitsubishi Electric plans to enhance its digital twin platform for circular digital-engineering business solutions.

Visual Components' software is compatible with Mitsubishi Electric's factory automation (FA) products thanks to standard functions for connecting with PLCs and robots as well as interfaces for expanding the functionality of 3D simulators.

By combining Mitsubishi Electric's advanced control technology and manufacturing expertise with Visual Components' technology, the JV is expected to further strengthen the functionality and services of Mitsubishi Electric's“MELSOFT Gemini” 3D simulator, which customers use to overcome labour shortages, improve productivity and upgrade the quality of their manufacturing.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"