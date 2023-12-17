Global Micro Robots Market Forecast To Grow To $160 Billion By 2033 Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The global micro robots market is anticipated to reach a valuation of $31.73 billion in 2023, driven by increased application across various domains.

The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the global market, leading to a projected CAGR of 17.5 percent between 2023 and 2033. It is estimated to gain a valuation of approximately $159.17 billion by 2033.

In the medical and healthcare industries, micro robots are highly sought-after for minimally invasive treatments, targeted drug administration, and diagnostics.

Micro robots offer precise control and accessibility to distant or delicate bodily areas, reducing invasiveness and improving patient outcomes. The healthcare sector's surge in demand has greatly supported the growth of the micro robot industry.

Micro-robot deployment is increasing in the industrial and logistics sectors thanks to Industry 4.0, which is characterized by the integration of data interchange, automation, and digital technology. These robots carry out tasks including quality control, installation, and material handling in smart factories.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"