Iraqi Security Personnel Cast Ballots Ahead Of Provincial Elections

Iraqi security personnel cast their votes on Saturday in 15 of the country's 18 provinces ahead of the provincial elections slated for Monday following a 10-year hiatus.



The voting began after 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) when soldiers and policemen lined up to cast their ballots at polling centres in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and several other cities in the 15 provinces of the country, excluding the three provinces of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.



According to figures from Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission, more than 1 million voters from the security personnel are expected to cast ballots in 565 polling centres in the 15 provinces.



The last provincial elections in Iraq were held in April 2013.

