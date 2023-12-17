Breederdao (BREED), A Transformative Digital Asset Factory, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will List BreederDAO (BREED) on December 15, 2023, for all BitMart users. The BREED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 08:00 AM (UTC).







What is BreederDAO (BREED)?

BreederDAO (BREED) is an innovative digital asset production hub focused on mass customizing and creating digital assets for the metaverse. Its primary operation involves the mass creation and creation of playable characters, in-game assets, and metaverse assets.. BreederDAO stands out by launching factory drops, acting like a launchpad to airdrop assets for free, significantly lowering entry barriers for community engagement.

Apart from BreederDAO's core blockchain gaming and metaverse asset generation business, BreederDAO stands out with their product ecosystem (AI Skins, Playcore) and recently, Factory Drops.

Why BreederDAO (BREED)?

BreederDAO is pivotal for scaling the blockchain gaming economy, providing tailored gaming assets to the largest gamers and the largest guilds in the Metaverse in the Metaverse. It combines game mastery, data analytics, and modeling to develop unique asset generation tools. With the goal of equipping the next billion players, BreederDAO is a key player in enhancing the gaming experience and economic sustainability within virtual worlds.

About BreederDAO (BREED)

Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 BREED

Token Type: ERC-20

BreederDAO boasts three core ecosystem products: Playcore, AI Skins, and Creatorverse. Playcore offers extensive blockchain gaming data-analytics, AI Skins simplifies 3D NFT creation, and Creatorverse is a gamified metaverse playground emphasizing personalization and customization. These products collectively aim to revolutionize blockchain gaming applications and empower users to control their digital assets across various platforms.

To learn more about BreederDAO (BREED), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

