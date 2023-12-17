               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Of Kuwait Performs Janazah Prayer On Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah


12/17/2023 4:02:18 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah performed Janazah prayer on HH the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Belal bin Rabah Mosque in Siddeeq Area.
The prayer on the deceased was also performed by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, senior Sheikhs, and senior officials in Kuwait.

MENAFN17122023000067011011ID1107609862

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search