Amir Of Kuwait Performs Janazah Prayer On Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah performed Janazah prayer on HH the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Belal bin Rabah Mosque in Siddeeq Area. The prayer on the deceased was also performed by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, senior Sheikhs, and senior officials in Kuwait.

