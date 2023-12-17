GLMC: Future-Proofing Global Workforces And Workplaces

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The global labor market is in dire need of innovative solutions to address the major challenges it faces. The Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), hosted in Saudi Arabia on December 13–14, 2023, is a pivotal force in addressing the multifaceted challenges and uncertainties of the global labor market. This event is a pioneering initiative, bringing together an unparalleled range of stakeholders, from government representatives and policy experts to artificial intelligence specialists and industry leaders, all united in their commitment to shaping the future of work .

Catalysing global solutions for labor market challenges:

The global labor market is confronting challenges that are both unique and widespread, necessitating solutions that are equally global in scope. The GLMC is at the vanguard of this effort, offering a robust response to the uncertainties that currently plague the labor market. It is dedicated to facilitating a proactive, solution-oriented global dialogue on the future of labor, cutting across various geographic and sectoral boundaries.

Uniting stakeholders in a singular vision:

What distinguishes the GLMC is its ability to convene a diverse and comprehensive array of labor market stakeholders. It is the first platform of its kind to bring together such a varied group of voices and insights, essential for addressing the intricate challenges of the global labor market. From experts in artificial intelligence to renowned labor leaders, GLMC harnesses its participants' collective expertise and vision, driving substantive and impactful change.

Saudi Arabia: A convergence point for global labor discussions:

As the host, Saudi Arabia showcases its dedication to fostering a global conversation that transcends local labor issues, focusing instead on the broader challenges faced by labor markets worldwide. This inclusive and outward-looking approach highlights the Kingdom's commitment to ensuring that GLMC yields practical and enlightening insights to navigate the complexities of the global labor market.

Exploring a broad spectrum of labor market issues:

The conference agenda is expansive, reflecting today's labor market's diverse and dynamic nature. Topics range from the influences of AI and demographic shifts to discussions on creating inclusive workplaces, analyzing migration trends, and struggling with climate change. The conference also tackles critical issues such as upskilling, addressing talent gaps, workplace culture, and evolving worker expectations, underscoring the GLMC's holistic approach to labor market issues.

Showcasing global thought leadership:

The GLMC features an impressive lineup of global thought leaders, including ILO Secretary General Gilbert Houngbo, NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr, former Italian PM Matteo Renzi, Greek Minister of Labor Adonis Georgiadis, and Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khateeb, among others. This diverse group of speakers ensures a rich exchange of ideas and perspectives, elevating the level of discourse and insight at the conference.

Balancing realism with optimism:

GLMC recognizes the serious challenges facing global labor markets but approaches these issues with a sense of optimism. The conference is a forum for initiating meaningful discussions that not only illuminate the complexities of these challenges but also explore actionable solutions. This blend of realism and optimism is key to GLMC's role as a leading platform for global labor market stakeholders.

By fostering a connected, well-informed, and resilient global labor market, the GLMC is not just addressing current challenges but is future-proofing workforces and workplaces for generations to come.





