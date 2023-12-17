Biting Cold Grips Delhi As Air Quality Plunges To 'Very Poor' Category

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi experienced foggy weather after a slight decrease in the minimum temperature on Sunday morning India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi's Safdurjung recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5°C today reported by ANI, the temperature in the national capital was noted at 7 degrees Celsius by 5:30 am. In the Kashmiri Gate area, individuals were observed jogging and exercising in a park, which was enveloped in a thin layer of haze, at 5:30 am on Saturday, Delhi registered a temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius. Concurrently, on Sunday morning, the air quality in the national capital persisted in the 'very poor' category, as reported by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).Also Read: 'Delhi has no cold in November,' counters AAP as BJP raises alarm over winter deaths among homelessAccording to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at IGI Airport (T3) stood at 311 at 8:00 am. In the New Moti Bagh area, the AQI was noted at 331, falling into the 'very poor' category. Additionally, the air quality in Punjabi Bagh was categorized as 'very poor' with an AQI of 382 Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar was documented in the 'very poor' category, reaching 385.

With the decline in temperature in New Delhi, the city's homeless population sought shelter in night shelters. Among these shelters is one located in Sarai Kale Khan, operating around the clock. This shelter not only offers refuge but also provides amenities such as bathing facilities, three meals a day, and healthcare services, including access to a clinic and necessary medications.

Suraj, a homeless person staying at the night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, praised the facilities and staff.\"The shelter is open 24 hours a day, and there are also bathing facilities here. I used to live outside before, but when I found out about this night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, I came here to stay. The sleeping arrangements here are all okay. There is also a washroom here, and there are facilities for everything. And the staff here do their duty well 24 hours a day. We get food here three times. There is a clinic here for medical care, and we also get medicine here,\" Suraj told ANI and Mohammad Nausad, caretakers of the shelter, highlighted the availability of 20 beds, separate blankets for everyone, a 'Mohalla Clinic', and a medical team. They emphasised that the shelter is open to anyone at any time.\"There are 20 beds here and separate blankets for everyone. For medical, there is a 'Mohalla Clinic' here and we also have a medical team. Food comes three times a day here,\" Akshay, one of the caretakers of the night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, said Read: Delhi wakes up to a chilly and breezy Monday, the coldest day of season\"Anyone can come and stay in this shelter at any time. This shelter remains open 24 hours a day,\" Mohammad Nausad, another caretaker of the night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, told ANI, a disabled resident, appreciated the shelter's special bathroom for the disabled.“I used to sleep outside on the road earlier, and when I learned about this night shelter, I came here. This night shelter has a special bathroom for the disabled,” he said.(With inputs from ANI)

