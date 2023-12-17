Surat International Airport's Capacity To Triple With New Terminal Inauguration Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Surat airport: In a significant development for Surat Airport, Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has announced that the airport's overall capacity will see a threefold increase with the inauguration of its new terminal building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil the terminal during his day-long visit to Surat on December 17 ahead of the inauguration, Chairman Sanjeev Kumar highlighted the strategic importance of the new terminal, stating, \"The capacity of Surat airport will increase three times once this new terminal becomes operational. Prime Minister Modi ji has given this airport the status of an international airport, and the Union cabinet has approved it. Surat is one of the biggest business hubs globally, and this new terminal will connect people across the globe...Also, in the process, the Surat city will get further facelift.\"Also Read | Surat Diamond Bourse LIVE updates: PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest diamond hub, new Surat Airport terminal todayThe Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an international airport. This move is expected not only to make Surat a gateway for international travelers but also to streamline export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries Read | Surat Diamond Bourse: PM Modi inaugurates world's largest workspace, even bigger than Pentagon. 5 things to knowThe Surat Airport expansion, undertaken at a cost of ₹353 crore, aims to meet the growing demands of passenger traffic and cargo operations. Currently connected to 14 domestic cities and internationally via Sharjah, the airport handles over 252 passenger flight movements per week addressed the reasoning behind the airport's expansion, stating, \"The new airport terminal has been built keeping in mind the passengers' needs, ample space, enough parking, multiple entry gates to the facility, and more number of check-in gates.\"Also Read | Surat airport to get international tag as Cabinet clears proposal, may be named after Morarji DesaiSurat, recognized for its flourishing textile industry and as the 'Diamond City' responsible for cutting and polishing 90% of the world's diamonds, has seen remarkable economic and industrial growth. The new terminal, equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours, is designed to reflect the local culture and heritage of Surat. Features include sustainability measures such as a solar power plant, rainwater harvesting, and the use of recycled water for landscaping inauguration by Prime Minister Modi is set to boost regional development and provide a crucial impetus to Surat's economic prowess. The airport's international designation is expected to further facilitate trade and connectivity, positioning Surat as a key player in India's aviation landscape.(With Inputs from ANI)

