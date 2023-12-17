Delhi Woman Dies After Sari Gets Stuck Between Metro Doors

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 35-year-old woman, who came under a metro train at Delhi's Inderlok station, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday at Safdarjung Hospital. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday after her saree got stuck in the doors of the metro train.

The woman, identified as Reena, received serious injuries in the accident as she was dragged along a platform for about 25 metres. It is unclear whether she was getting off of the train or boarding it.

“An incident took place at Inderlok Metro Station on Thursday where prima facie it appears that a woman passenger's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries on Saturday,” Delhi Metro's Chief Public Relations Officer Anuj Dayal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Dayal said that the Metro Railway Safety Commissioner will conduct an investigation into this occurrence. There isn't currently a case filed in this regard. An official with the Delhi Police said, "The police have started an investigation into the incident, and all necessary action will be taken."

The Commissioner of the Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into this incident, Dayal informed.

Vicky, a relative of the woman, said she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident. Reena is survived by a son and a daughter. Her husband died around seven years ago, Vicky added.



No immediate reaction was received from the Delhi Police on the incident.