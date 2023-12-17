Tragic Accident Claims Life Of 3-Year-Old Toddler In Kasavanahalli

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to reports, Suman C emerged from the basement and tragically ran over Arbina, the daughter of Jog Jattar, a security guard at the apartment complex, who was playing on the footpath. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Also Read:

CCB police catch Honey Trap gang in Bengaluru, attempting to trap businessman

Jog Jattar, originally from Nepal, resides with his family on the ground floor of Samriddhi Apartments. On the fateful morning, Arbina was playing on the sidewalk when the accident happened. The accident left her with injuries to her right shoulder, arms, and legs, prompting her cries for help.

Jog Jattar initially believed that the apartment gate might have injured his daughter. However, she succumbed to internal bleeding.



Medical professionals at St. John's Hospital raised concerns during a post-mortem examination, casting doubt on the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Bellandur station police conducted subsequent investigations, including a review of CCTV footage, which revealed the heartbreaking truth: a car had struck the child while they were at play.