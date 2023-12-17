Kerala Health Minister Veena George Tells No Need Of Concerns Over New COVID-19 Variant

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said there is no cause for concern over the discovery of the Omicron variant in Kerala. The health minister also informed that the virus variant was discovered through strict vigilance. Veena George stated that the health systems in Kerala are excellent and the specialty is that Kerala was discovered first.

The covid variant, Omicron JN.1, that is spreading in the world was also found in Kerala during genetic testing. The studies showed that this highly proliferative variant can overcome acquired immunity. The JN.1 variant was discovered in Kerala in a study conducted by INSACOG, a consortium of genetic testing laboratories, and found that it is a subtype of the Omicron virus.

With a decline in COVID-19 cases, there has been a reduction in the testing of genetic variations of the virus in the country. However, it is estimated that the JN.1 variant constitutes a significant portion of newly reported cases in Western countries. Reports indicate that JN.1 cases have also been identified in the state, and results from samples in other states are awaited.

Previously, JN.1 was detected in a passenger who arrived in Singapore from India. This variant appears to be more widespread than the XBB variant, which was predominantly reported in India. The information underscores the global presence of the JN.1 variant and emphasizes the importance of continued monitoring and testing to understand and respond to the evolving nature of COVID-19.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, the Chairman of IMA Kerala Research Cell, has highlighted a concerning trend of increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala since November. According to IMA figures, there has been a notable rise, with 7% of individuals who tested positive for influenza in November also testing positive for the flu.

Comparatively, the positivity rate was one percent in both October and September. The Health Department reports that 1324 individuals are currently under treatment for COVID-19, and it emphasizes the continuous monitoring of the situation in the state.

The state reported 199 new COVID cases last day. The active cases in India came to 1701. The Ministry of Health has reported four COVID deaths till now.