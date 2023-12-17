'Bagheera': Srimurali Makes Fierce Comeback As Makers Release Teaser On His Birthday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannada actor Srimurali's highly anticipated film 'Bagheera' is a decade-long homecoming for filmmaker Dr Suri, who is known as the Kannada industry's Roaring Star. After a long wait, the teaser was finally released today, on Sriimurali's birthday, December 17. During the film's development, actor Sriimurali experienced several challenges, ranging from filming halts due to injuries to a devastating family catastrophe. Despite these obstacles, fans eagerly await the actor's tenacious comeback to the big screen.



'Bagheera' Teaser

The creators took to X (previously known as Twitter) and posted, "When civilization becomes a jungle.... and only one predator roars for justice...I present to you the #BagheeraTeaser. Happy Birthday to our Roaring Star' @SRIMURALIII.

About 'Bagheera'

The much-anticipated teaser release of 'Bagheera', was revealed on the occasion of Srimurali's birthday, December 17. 'Bagheera' is directed by Dr. Suri, produced by Hombale Films, and stars Rukmini Vasanth, Srimurali as a tough cop who gives a new dimension to his extensive acting repertory. Based on Prashant Neel's story, the film follows the success of Ugramm and Mufti, generating expectations for another blockbuster.

Srimurali's followers had great expectations for Bagheera after his recent appearance in Bharate, anticipating a gripping performance that equals the popularity of his past undertakings.