Israeli military murders over 3 in drone assault on West Bank

(MENAFN) On Sunday, more than 3 Palestinians were murdered in a drone assault by the Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian news agency declared.



“The young men Mahmoud Samer Jaber, 22, and Ghaith Yasser Shehadeh, 25, were killed earlier Sunday in an Israeli drone attack on the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm,” Palestine’s official media outlet mentioned in its report.



In the aftermath of the assault, numerous individuals suffered injuries, with arrests and infrastructure damage reported.



In a separate incident, another Palestinian youth succumbed to injuries resulting from an Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.



Medical sources at Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin confirmed on Sunday the death of Laith Abu Al-Nimr, who sustained injuries during an Israeli assault on the eastern neighborhood of Jenin during a three-day operation by Israeli forces on December 12, as reported by the agency.



Concurrently, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) expressed that Israeli forces are hindering ambulance and emergency crews from accessing the Nour Shams camp to attend to the wounded.



In a declaration, the PRCS declared: “An injured person was martyred in the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm as the occupation forces prevented PRCS ambulance crews from entering the camp to transfer the critically injured individual with a head injury despite coordination through the International Committee of the Red Cross.”



“In a separate incident, the occupation forces arrested a PRCS volunteer from the ambulance while heading to transport a medical case from the camp after obtaining coordination,” the assistance group further mentioned.

