Vanuatu Police Delegation Continue Their Visit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A delegation from Vanuatu Police Force (VPF) continued their visit to Honiara, attending a Public Order Management (POM) display by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force on Thursday 14 December 2023.

The VPF delegation, headed by Deputy Commissioner Willie Samuel and supported by Australian Federal Police (AFP) advisor to VPF, John Connoley, is in the Solomon Islands to learn more about RSIPF capabilities. The visit is part of a review being undertaken by VPF into their Use of Force (UoF) requirements.

The VPF identified the RSIPF to be leaders in Policing in the Pacific region in the establishment of its UoF model and specialist capabilities. The visit provides VPF the opportunity to leverage off the RSIPF's experience and work in partnership with RSIPF to enhance the VPF's knowledge and capability as the VPF commences to build its own specialist capabilities hub.

The POM display allowed the VPF team to observe the RSIPF's POM capability in action, and gain insight into the RSIPF's operation and training model.

Among other areas, the visiting team has been observing the RSIPF's Use of Force training, governance, and weapons platforms.

Vanuatu delegates with PRT officers

PRT officer explains the use and when displayed weapons are allowed to be used

PRT officer explains the tiers of response demonstrated

POM demonstration

POM demonstartion (1)

Part of the POM demonstration

Officers demonstrate public disorder management drill

RSIPF Press