US CENTCOM announces interception of 14 UAVs in Red sea

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the interception of 14 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Red Sea.



"In the early morning hours of December 16 (Sanna time) the US Arliegh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS CARNEY (DDG 64), operating in the Red Sea, successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems launched as a drone wave from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," it said in a post on social media.



"The UAS were assessed to be one-way attack drones and were shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries. Regional Red Sea partners were alerted to the threat," it also declared.



The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen declared on December 12 their targeting of a Norwegian oil ship that allegedly disregarded warnings and navigated toward Israel.



The British Maritime Agency confirmed the safety of a ship and its crew, which were targeted in the Red Sea.



Abdul-malik al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni Houthis, issued a threat during a televised address on November 14, suggesting the group's capability to attack Israeli ships in the Red Sea.



Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Seri, on November 19, announced intentions to target any Israeli-flagged ship in response to Israel's actions against the blockaded Gaza Strip.



Subsequently, the Houthis conducted a UAV and missile assault on two Israeli ships, Unity Explorer and Number Nine, within the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.



Israeli shipping company ZIM mentioned in a statement on November 29 that their vessels would avoid the Suez Canal in Egypt, citing security concerns in the Oman Sea and the Red Sea.



On December 4, CENTCOM reported on X that four assaults targeted three commercial ships in international waters in the southern region of the Red Sea.

