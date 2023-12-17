Protests Erupt After Baloch Youth's Extrajudicial Killing In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Quetta, Dec 17 (IANS) Hundreds of political workers, human rights defenders and members of civil society along with the family of Balaach Mola Bakhsh after a long journey reached Kohlu, where a complete strike was observed on the call of Baloch Yakjehti Council (BYC) to protest against his alleged extrajudicial killing on Saturday, the media reported.

The BYC leaders had decided to travel from Quetta to Islamabad along with other protesters to stage a protest in front of the Supreme Court building after the local administration and security forces did not permit them to enter the Balochistan's capital on their way to Red Zone area, Dawn reported.

Heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies had been deployed while roads were blocked with heavy trucks and hurdles to cordon off the area.

After ending their protest in Quetta, they left for Islamabad via Kohlu-Barkhan and Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday evening.

A large number of people expressing their solidarity with the family of Bakhsh joined the marchers in Kohlu where bazaars, markets and business centres remained shut while traffic remained thin, Dawn reported.

Addressing the marchers in Kohlu town before leaving for Barkhan, leaders said the process of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings was unconstitutional and violated basic human rights.

They stressed the extrajudicial killing had revived the just struggle of the Baloch people against oppression.

They lamented many youth were being victimised by the unjust practices of the Counter-Terrorism Department of Police. They urged the state to stop unconstitutional practices and give the Baloch people the right to live and have authority over their land and resources, Dawn reported.

