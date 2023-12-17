Israeli army detains 90 Palestinians at conclusion of military operation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli army reported the detention of 90 Palestinians as it declared the conclusion of military operations at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.



Army representative Avichay Adraee stated the declaration following almost two weeks of an Israeli siege on the hospital that resulted in a “humanitarian catastrophe” as stated by the Gaza Health Ministry.



Adraee mentioned that “during the operation, the army arrested about 90 people, claiming that some "participated in the bloody attack (on the Gaza Strip border) on October 7.”



He claimed that his soldiers “destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the area and found numerous combat means, secret documents, and tactical communication devices.”



Earlier on Saturday, Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila called for an investigation into reports indicating that the Israeli army had allegedly buried individuals who were still alive in the courtyard of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.



The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also urged for an “immediate international investigation into preliminary reports of the occupation committing heinous and horrifying crimes in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital.”



Munir Al-Bursh, the Director-General of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, informed a correspondent from a Turkish news agency that “the Israeli occupation committed a humanitarian catastrophe, turning Kamal Adwan Hospital into a military barracks and deliberately humiliating medical staff and the wounded.”



Meanwhile, Osama Hamdan, a leader of Hamas, stated during a news conference in Beirut late Saturday that “Israeli bulldozers buried dozens of displaced people, patients, and the wounded while they were alive, inside and around a hospital in northern Gaza.”

