Flash News: OKX To Adjust Position Tiers Of Perpetual Swaps And Futures

| Contract
| Tier
| Before
| After
| Max. amount (Cont)
| Maintenance margin ratio
| Min. initial margin ratio
| Max. leverage
| Max. amount (Cont)
| Maintenance margin ratio
| Min. initial margin ratio
| Max. leverage
| 1INCHUSD Perpetual
| 1
| 400
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 200
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 800
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 400
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 1,500
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 800
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 800 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| 1INCHUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 25,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 12,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 60,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 65,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 120,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 65,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 120,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| AGIXUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 5,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 10,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2
| 15,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 20,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 3
| 20,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 30,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 4
| Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| ALGOUSD Perpetual
| 1
| 500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 250
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 1,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 500
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 2,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 1,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 2,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 1,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| ALPHAUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 15,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 50,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 30,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 100,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 60,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 200,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 200,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| APEUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 7,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 30,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 25,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 100,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 100,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 500,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 500,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| API3USDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 7,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 3,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 15,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 7,500
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 30,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 7,500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| BADGERUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 8,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 20,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 15,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 40,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 35,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 80,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 35,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 80,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| BALUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 6,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 12,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 12,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 25,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 25,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 25,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| BANDUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 4,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 12,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 25,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 25,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| BICOUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 12,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 30,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2
| 24,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 60,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 3
| 36,000
| 4.00%
|
| 8.00%
|
| 12.5
| 90,000
| 4.00%
|
| 8.00%
|
| 12.5
| 4
| Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| BNBUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 20,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 40,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 80,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 80,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| BNTUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 800
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 1,500
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 3,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 7,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 7,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| BTCUSDC Futures
| 1
| 2,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 5,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 2,500
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 10,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 5,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| BTCUSDC Perpetual
| 1
| 15,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 25,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 30,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 50,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 60,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 100,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| CELOUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 3,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 15,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 50,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 30,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 100,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| CELUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 2,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 1,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 5,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2,500
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 2,500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| CFXUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 12,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 25,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 25,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 50,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 50,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 100,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| COREUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,200
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 6,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 6,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 30,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 60,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| CRVUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 25,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 50,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 50,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 100,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 100,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 200,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 200,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| DOGEUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 2,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 4,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 6,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| DYDXUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 7,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 20,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 15,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 40,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 30,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 80,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 80,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| ETCUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 150
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 400
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 300
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 800
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 600
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 1,500
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 600 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| ETHWUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 40,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 25,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 80,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 50,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 150,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 150,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| FETUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 5,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 8,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2
| 10,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 16,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 3
| 15,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 24,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 4
| Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| FILUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 50,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 100,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 220,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 500,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 220,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 500,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| FITFIUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 80,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 200,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2
| 160,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 400,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 3
| 240,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 600,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 4
| Increase by 80,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 200,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| FLMUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 3,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 6,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 12,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| FTMUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| GALAUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 100,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 250,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 200,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 500,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 400,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 1,000,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 1,000,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| GASUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 2,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 4,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| GFTUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 2,500
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 8,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2
| 5,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 16,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 3
| 7,500
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 24,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 4
| Increase by 2,500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| GMTUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 25,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 25,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 120,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 50,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 250,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 250,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| INJUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 2,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 5,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 10,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| IOTAUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 4,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 3,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 6,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| KISHUUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 3,500
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 10,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2
| 7,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 20,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 3
| 10,500
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 30,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 4
| Increase by 3,500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| KNCUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 15,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 30,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 60,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| KSMUSD Perpetual
| 1
| 250
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 100
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 500
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 250
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 1,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 500
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 1,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| LDOUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 8,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 15,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 15,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 30,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 30,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 60,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| LUNAUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 7,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 6,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 30,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 70,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 70,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| LUNCUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 7,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 30,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 60,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| MAGICUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 20,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 40,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 60,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 45,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| 90000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| MANAUSD Perpetual
| 1
| 500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 250
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 1,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 500
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 2,500
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 1,200
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 2,500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 1,200 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| MATICUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| MEMEUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| MINAUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 2,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 12,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 5,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 25,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 100,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| NEARUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 150
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 700
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 800
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 4,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 3,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 8,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| NEOUSD Perpetual
| 1
| 800
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 400
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 1,500
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 800
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 3,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 1,500
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| OMGUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 7,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 3,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 15,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 10,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| PEPEUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 2,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 3,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 4,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 6,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 8,000
| 1.20%
|
| 3.00%
|
| 33.33
| 12,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| PERPUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 2,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 10,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 30,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| PYTHUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 2,500
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 5,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 5,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 10,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| RACAUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 4,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 4,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 8,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| RDNTUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 200
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 1,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 1,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 5,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 4,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| RENUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 2,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| RNDRUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 10,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 20,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 35,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| 30000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| SLPUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 400,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 1,000,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2
| 800,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 2,000,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 3
| 1,200,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 3,000,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 4
| Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 1,000,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| SNXUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 7,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 3,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 15,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 30,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| SSVUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 10,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 20,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2
| 20,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 40,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 3
| 30,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 60,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 4
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| STARLUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 4,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| STORJUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 4,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 2,500
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 5,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| SUIUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 30,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 100,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 60,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 200,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 120,000
| 1.20%
|
| 3.00%
|
| 33.33
| 400,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 120,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| SWEATUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 3,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 6,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 12,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 6,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| THETAUSD Perpetual
| 1
| 400
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 200
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 800
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 400
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 1,500
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 800
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 800 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| TIAUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 4,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 8,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 15,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 30,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| TONUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 4,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 8,000
| 2.00%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 2
| 8,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 16,000
| 3.00%
|
| 6.66%
|
| 15
| 3
| 12,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 24,000
| 5.00%
|
| 10.00%
|
| 10
| 4
| Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| UNIUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 4,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 8,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 15,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 30,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| USTCUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 1,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 4,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 4,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 10,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| XLMUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 800
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 1,500
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 1,500
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 3,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 7,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 7,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| XTZUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 10,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 20,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 40,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| YFIIUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 8,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 4,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 15,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 8,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 30,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 15,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| ZRXUSDT Perpetual
| 1
| 3,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 5,000
| 0.65%
|
| 2.00%
|
| 50
| 2
| 6,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 10,000
| 1.00%
|
| 2.50%
|
| 40
| 3
| 12,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 20,000
| 1.50%
|
| 5.00%
|
| 20
| 4
| Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
| Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier
| Max. leverage of the tier
|
