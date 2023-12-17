Flash News: OKX To Adjust Weightings Of Components For Several Indexes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 17, 2023.

OKX today announced that it will adjust the components and their weights of several indexes at 6:00 am - 8:00 am UTC on December 19, 2023 to improve liquidity and stability. The adjusted index prices will be calculated by weighting the prices of the new components according to their updated weights. Component adjustment details are as follows:

Index Exchange Pair Weight Before After BNT/USDT OKX BNT/USDT 33.30% 45.45% Binance BNT/USDT 33.30% 45.45% Gate BNT/USDT 33.30% 9.09% CEL/USDT OKX CEL/USDT 25.00% 50.00% Bybit CEL/USDT 25.00% 30.00% Mxc CEL/USDT 25.00% 10.00% Gate CEL/USDT 25.00% 10.00% CORE/USD OKX CORE/USDT 25.00% 50.00% Mxc CORE/USDT 25.00% 10.00% Gate CORE/USDT 25.00% 10.00% Bybit CORE/USDT 25.00% 30.00% CORE/USDT OKX CORE/USDT 25.00% 50.00% Mxc CORE/USDT 25.00% 10.00% Gate CORE/USDT 25.00% 10.00% Bybit CORE/USDT 25.00% 30.00% CRV/USD OKX CRV/USDT 20.00% 26.32% Binance CRV/USDT 20.00% 26.32% Coinbase CRV/USD 20.00% 15.79% Kraken CRV/USD 20.00% 15.79% Bybit CRV/USDT 20.00% 15.79% EGLD/USD OKX EGLD/USDT 20.00% 29.41% Binance EGLD/USDT 20.00% 29.41% Crypto EGLD/USDT 20.00% 17.65% Kucoin EGLD/USDT 20.00% 5.88% Coinbase EGLD/USD 20.00% 17.65% EGLD/USDT OKX EGLD/USDT 20.00% 29.41% Binance EGLD/USDT 20.00% 29.41% Crypto EGLD/USDT 20.00% 17.65% Kucoin EGLD/USDT 20.00% 5.88% Bybit EGLD/USDT 20.00% 17.65% GODS/USDT OKX GODS/USDT 33.30% 71.43% Mxc GODS/USDT 33.30% 14.29% Kucoin GODS/USDT 33.30% 14.29% IOTA/USD OKX IOTA/USDT 25.00% 41.67% Binance IOTA/USDT 25.00% 41.67% Bitfinex IOTA/USD 25.00% 8.33% Kucoin IOTA/USDT 25.00% 8.33% KSM/USD Binance KSM/BTC 20.00% 29.41% Kucoin KSM/USDT 20.00% 5.88% Kraken KSM/USD 20.00% 17.65% Coinbase KSM/USD 20.00% 17.65% OKX KSM/USDT 20.00% 29.41% LRC/USD Binance LRC/BTC 20.00% 29.41% Coinbase LRC/USD 20.00% 17.65% OKX LRC/USDT 20.00% 29.41% Kucoin LRC/USDT 20.00% 5.88% Crypto LRC/USD 20.00% 17.65% OMG/USDT OKX OMG/USDT 25.00% 35.71% Binance OMG/USDT 25.00% 35.71% Kucoin OMG/USDT 25.00% 7.14% Bybit OMG/USDT 25.00% 21.43% RACA/USDT Kucoin RACA/USDT 25.00% 10.00% OKX RACA/USDT 25.00% 50.00% Gate RACA/USDT 25.00% 10.00% Bitget RACA/USDT 25.00% 30.00% REN/USD Binance REN/USDT 25.00% 35.71% OKX REN/USDT 25.00% 35.71% Bitget REN/USDT 25.00% 21.43% Kucoin REN/USDT 25.00% 7.14% TRX/BTC OKX TRX/BTC 20.00% 38.46% Binance TRX/BTC 20.00% 38.46% OKX_INDEX TRX/USDT 20.00% 7.69% Bybit TRX/USDT 20.00% 7.69% Gate TRX/USDT 20.00% 7.69% USTC/USD OKX USTC/USDT 20.00% 38.46% Kucoin USTC/USDT 20.00% 7.69% Gate USTC/USDT 20.00% 7.69% Mxc USTC/USDT 20.00% 7.69% Binance USTC/USDT 20.00% 38.46% WOO/USDT OKX WOO/USDT 20.00% 33.33% Kucoin WOO/USDT 20.00% 6.67% Gate WOO/USDT 20.00% 6.67% Binance WOO/USDT 20.00% 33.33% Bybit WOO/USDT 20.00% 20.00% XRP/USD Bitstamp XRP/USD 20.00% 6.67% OKX XRP/BTC 20.00% 33.33% Binance XRP/BTC 20.00% 33.33% Kraken XRP/USD 20.00% 20.00% Bitfinex XRP/USD 20.00% 6.67% YFI/USD Binance YFI/USDT 25.00% 31.25% OKX YFI/USDT 25.00% 31.25% Coinbase YFI/USD 25.00% 18.75% Bitget YFI/USDT 25.00% 18.75% YFII/USDT OKX YFII/USDT 33.33% 71.43% Gate YFII/USDT 33.33% 14.29% Hitbtc YFII/USDT 33.33% 14.29%

Index Price Computation

The index price is calculated by weighting the prices of components based on their respective weights. For more details, please refer to Spot index prices .

Component adjustments can cause an index's mark price to fluctuate, affecting the corresponding instrument's margin and contract trading markets. Users are advised to take necessary measures before an adjustment, such as reducing positions, adding margin, lowering leverage or even closing positions to avoid potential risks introduced by market volatility.

