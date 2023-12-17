US terror watchlist gets twice its size during last half dozen years

(MENAFN) In a significant revelation, CBS reported on Thursday that the United States government's list of known or suspected terrorists has nearly doubled in size over the past six years. Drawing on information from former and current intelligence officials, court records, and government documents, the report indicates that American citizens constitute a growing proportion of the individuals on the list.



The Terrorist Screening Dataset, which stood at approximately 2 million people at the end of 2023, has witnessed a remarkable surge from 1,160,000 in 2017, the last time the numbers were publicly confirmed by Washington. Initially created in 2003 with just 120,000 names, the watchlist has grown substantially over the years.



While official policy mandates "reasonable suspicion" for inclusion on the list, the government is not obligated to share these suspicions with the public or the individuals targeted. Moreover, agencies adopt a stance of "neither confirm nor deny" regarding an individual's presence on the watchlist.



Monte Hawkins, the National Security Council official overseeing watchlisting for the Biden administration, emphasized that the 2 million individuals on the list are there for a reason. He pointed out that the majority of listed individuals are neither United States citizens nor legal permanent residents. However, concerns about transparency and due process have been raised, given the secretive nature of watchlist inclusion.



Former intelligence official Russell Travers, who played a role in establishing the watchlist post-9/11, acknowledged the need for an audit but expressed the lack of sufficient staff for the task. He raised the possibility that there might be individuals in the database who are deceased but remain unaccounted for, highlighting potential challenges in maintaining accuracy and relevance.



As the expansion of the terror watchlist sparks debates around privacy, civil liberties, and oversight, questions emerge about the need for comprehensive reviews, transparency measures, and effective auditing processes. The report sheds light on the complexities and potential shortcomings of a system designed to enhance national security in an evolving threat landscape.





MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609792