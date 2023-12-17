Minor Girl Abducted, Forced Into Prostitution In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) A 14-year-old minor girl was abducted, raped and forced into prostitution in the national capital, and three people have been arrested in this connection, a Delhi Police official said.

The matter came to light after information was received by the police that a woman might be running prostitution ring in Sadar Bazar area of north Delhi.

"The police team on Saturday raided the premises and the minor, a resident of district Araia, Bihar, was discovered confined at a house at Katra Atma Ram, Sadar Bazar,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The operation uncovered that the purpose of her confinement was prostitution, and she was reportedly abducted and forcibly kept at the specified address.

"The victim was abducted, confined and forced into prostitution for months by the accused identified as Irshad (30), Sanjary (36) and Hasibul (45), all residents of district Araia," said the DCP.

As per police probe, Irshad had abducted the girl for prostitution and held her against her will at the specified address for a couple of months. "Sanjary, wife of Hasibul, played a role in confining the girl and facilitating individuals for engaging in sexual activities," said the DCP.

Whereas, Hasibul played a role in confining the girl and bringing individuals for sexual activities.

"A case has been registered against the accused persons under sections 363, 368 A, 370, 370 A, 376, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 6 POCSO, 3, 4, 5, 6 Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, on Sunday at Sadar Bazar police station," said the DCP.

Initial investigations have revealed that the victim might have been previously confined to some other house and was being shifted to avoid detection by police.

"She is an orphan and was abducted from her native place five-six months ago. The victim is being counselled and further investigation is ongoing," said the DCP.

