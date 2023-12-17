News agency reports Britin to confine kid`s social media admission

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move to address concerns about the impact of social media on children's mental health, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering legislation that could restrict individuals below the age of 16 from using popular platforms. According to sources cited by Bloomberg on Thursday, the proposed internet safety legislation aims to shield young users from potential harm and is set to be part of a broader consultation scheduled for January.



One of the most stringent proposals being weighed is a blanket ban on platforms like TikTok, Twitch, and Snapchat for individuals under the age of 16. This approach has sparked controversy among experts involved in shaping the United Kingdom's Online Safety Act. Critics argue that a ban contradicts the Act's primary goal, which is to make social media platforms safer for children.



Lord Allan of Hallam, a former Facebook executive who advised on the legislation, expressed his reservations, stating, "What’s all that effort for if the alternative is to say, ‘well, they just can’t go on it at all.’ It’s a completely different strategy from the one that the government has been marching down and investing massively in the last two years."



Despite the criticism, a spokeswoman for Sunak's office downplayed the proposed ban, emphasizing that the work is still in its early stages, and no final decisions have been made. She stressed that the government is broadly examining the issue of keeping children safe online.



However, sources indicated to Bloomberg that the option of a ban has not been ruled out.



Ministers involved in the legislative process are reportedly exploring ways to empower parents in managing their children's online activities rather than enforcing a specific prohibition. A government source highlighted a "gap in research" that needs further exploration, indicating a preference for a nuanced approach rather than a one-size-fits-all ban.



As the United Kingdom grapples with the complex challenge of balancing online safety for children with the benefits of digital connectivity, the proposed measures are sure to fuel ongoing debates about the appropriate regulatory framework for social media use among the younger demographic.



